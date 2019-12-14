Springfield man plans to use portion of $1M Mass. lotto prize for his wedding

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Springfield man who won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game says he plans to put a portion of his winnings toward his upcoming wedding.

Stephan R. Maignan chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at Nouria on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

