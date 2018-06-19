HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Connecticut to his role in a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from bank ATMs.

Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Argenys Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Authorities say the Springfield, Massachusetts, man and an accomplice engaged in what is called a “jackpotting” scheme in which one person posing as a repair technician installs malware on an ATM designed to cause the machine to dispense all its cash. A second person then withdraws the money.

Rodriguez and his accomplice were arrested at a Cromwell bank Jan. 27 where they withdrew more than $63,000 in one day. They had stolen more than $63,000 from an ATM in Rhode Island days earlier.

Rodriguez faces sentencing in September.

