Springfield mayor’s communications director on leave after arrest at MGM casino

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The communications director for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations she destroyed restaurant property and damaged several vehicles while heavily intoxicated at MGM casino early Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a disorderly woman who had caused property damage in the Cal Mare restaurant learned that she had gone into the garage and caused damage to vehicles, state police said.

The woman, later identified as Mayor Sarno’s Communications Director, Marian Sullivan, 27, of Springfield, was allegedly found intoxicated in an elevator lobby and arrested on a charge of destruction of property.

She was taken to the state police barracks in Springfield, where she was booked and released.

In a statement, Sarno said the decision to place Communications Director Marian Sullivan on paid leave was made under the advice of City Solicitor Ed Pikula and Human Resources/Labor Relations Director Attorney Bill Mahoney.

Sarno said in the statement his “number one concern is Marian and her family.”

“This is totally out of character for the young lady I know and have worked with for the past four years,” Sarno said. “We will let the judicial process take its course.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)