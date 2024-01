SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield are searching for a man they say slashed the tires of the Mayor’s car Wednesday.

The suspect was captured on security footage pulling out a large knife and slashing all four tires of the car.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and to stay away from the suspect if encountered.

