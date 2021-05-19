Springfield officers describe tense moments as they worked to revive a 3-month-old baby struggling to breathe

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Springfield police officers spoke out about their race to rescue a baby boy who suddenly stopped breathing last month.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood around 11 a.m. April 20 for a 3-month-old baby struggling to breathe.

“I was just praying because I was like, ‘God help me to stay calm and help my son breathe,” baby Kiro’s mother Porshe James said. “I was just praying that God would help him.”

When officers arrived they were led upstairs to where the baby Kiro’s mother was performing CPR and noticed he was not moving and turning blue.

“It was a scary situation my mind was all over the place,” said.

“You want to make sure you are doing the right thing and you know the best outcome comes out,” said officer Josue Cruz.

After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own.

The mother and baby were transported to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further treatment.

“The police, me, everybody was just like happy and grateful,” said James.

James said she’s especially grateful to the officers and was able to thank them at the station weeks later.

“It was very emotional I just wanted to give her a big hug,” said officer Luna. “I’m just happy that we get to see little Kiro there doing well.”

Doctors said the episode was due to reflux, so Kiro has been put on medication and a heart monitor.

Ever since then, James said he has been doing great.

