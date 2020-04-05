Springfield opening tent city for the homeless to control spread of coronavirus

Springfield officials have opened a tent city for homeless people to control the spread of coronavirus.

The tents will allow the city to house 75 people who may need a place to go during the pandemic.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the measure is being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population.

“[If] a homeless person gets tested positive where is he or she going to go? [If] they can’t go back here they end up back out on the streets or if they get in [a homeless shelter] it could spread like wildfire. We don’t want that to occur,” Sarno said.

All 75 beds will be 6 feet apart from one another to maintain social distancing.