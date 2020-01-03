Springfield police ask for help in search for missing person

Springfield police are turning to the public for help locating a missing person.

Zachary Gedelman, 37, recently moved out of an apartment on Sumner Avenue and then Zachary’s mother received a package that made her concerned for Zachary’s well-being, according to Springfield police.

Zachary is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with hazel eyes.

Zachary does have a gray 2011 Honda CRV with License Plate # 345KT6, may be traveling with a cat, and knows people in the Boston area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 413-787-6302.

