Springfield police ask for help in search for mother, 6 children

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police are turning to the public for help locating a 33-year-old woman and her six children.

The children are believed to be with their mother, Christamarie Derby, in the Springfield or Chicopee area.

The Department of Children and Families has not heard from or seen Derby since Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police detectives at 413-750-2253, 413-787-6355, or 911.

You can also anonymously Text-A-Trip by texting CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE and your TIP or email us through TipSubmit.

