Springfield police asking for public’s help identifying laundry thief

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a laundry thief.

Surveillance cameras rolled as a man stole a bag of laundry from the Laundromax on 57 Allen Street between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. April 21.

The man is accused of larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6355 or contact Detective Ganley directly at eganley@springfieldpolice.net.

