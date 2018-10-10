Springfield police captured wanted murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police arrested a murder suspect Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in August, officials said.

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit arrested Felix Reyes-Olivencia, 39, in connection with the Aug. 25 shooting death of Larry Lewis on Waldorf Street, according to Springfield police.

A Chicopee police officer conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning when he noticed a vehicle was registered to Reyes-Olivencia, who was wanted on a murder warrant issued on Tuesday, police said. He was arrested without incident on charges of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and distribution of a Class E drug.

His passenger, Jessica Diaz, of Holyoke, was arrested on a charge of possessing a Class B drug.

Both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

