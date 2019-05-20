Springfield police investigating ‘unattended death’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say they are now investigating the death of a man found with stab wounds in Springfield as an “unattended death.”

Officers responded to Boston Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of several men fighting.

Police found the man nearby with a knife next to his body.

Department spokesman Ryan Walsh says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had originally said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

The name of the victim was not released.

The stabbing was just one of several violent incidents in the city over the weekend, which included another non-fatal stabbing at a nightclub and a non-fatal shooting.

