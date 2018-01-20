Springfield Police, MA State Police respond to four-vehicle crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) — Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Route 91-NB on Saturday morning.
MA State Police said four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer unit, were involved in the crash.
Officials said three people had minor injuries, two of which were transported to an area hospital, and a fourth person sustained serious injuries.
Springfield Fire said via Twitter there was one fatality, but MA State Police has not confirmed that at this time.
Route 91 NB and parts of SB between Enfield, CT and Longmeadow has been closed for police to clear and investigate the scene. Officials say drivers should avoid the area entirely if possible.
There is no current update on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates.
