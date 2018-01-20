Springfield Police, MA State Police respond to four-vehicle crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WHDH) — Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Route 91-NB on Saturday morning.

MA State Police said four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer unit, were involved in the crash.

Officials said three people had minor injuries, two of which were transported to an area hospital, and a fourth person sustained serious injuries.

Springfield Fire said via Twitter there was one fatality, but MA State Police has not confirmed that at this time.

Route 91 NB and parts of SB between Enfield, CT and Longmeadow has been closed for police to clear and investigate the scene. Officials say drivers should avoid the area entirely if possible.

There is no current update on the condition of those involved in the crash.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay. Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

#MAtraffic update; I-91 in #Longmeadow continues to be closed. Will update when we can, as the debris is cleared. pic.twitter.com/UhX0GQlJfc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Update: Rt 91 remains closed at x49 in Enfield CT #MAtraffic detoured Rt 5NB from Enfield, CT into #Longmeadow. 2 TT units & 4 cars involved in crash. 3 parties w/ minor injury-2 transported, 1 serious injury. @MassDOT assisting. https://t.co/hEsizALVPr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Fatal MVA I-91 North exit 2 marker pic.twitter.com/T86IJYZCfF — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 20, 2018

Rt 91 NB 1.9mm #Longmeadow is closed for multi-car crash involving TT unit. Longmeadow EMS & Fire are assisting injured parties. @MassDOT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

