SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man is dead following a late-night shooting Friday in Massachusetts.

According to a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, officers found the victim at a residence in downtown Springfield following a call about a shooting.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died. Authorities have not yet identified the individual who was killed.

The death is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, according to department spokesman Ryan Walsh.

