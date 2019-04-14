Springfield police officer shot in arm; suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield police officer was shot twice in the arm by a man hoping to escape capture early Sunday morning.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a bullet wound to the left elbow and a graze to the forearm. He is expected to be ok, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing several charges including assault with a firearm with intent to murder.

No names have been released.

Officers were originally responding to reports of an assault at the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Street.

When they arrived they say the suspect put his hands behind his back and brandished a 22 caliber gun before firing several shots at officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

