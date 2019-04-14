Springfield police officer shot twice, suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting a Springfield police officer twice in the arm early Sunday morning has been arrested, officials said.

The officer, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to the left elbow and a graze to the forearm while responding to a reported assault at the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Street, police said.

As they arrived at the scene, officers say an unnamed suspect pulled out a .22-caliber gun and fired several shots at them.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be arraigned Monday on charges including assault with a firearm with intent to murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

