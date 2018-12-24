Springfield police searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since her car ran out of gas on the highway.

Wanda Montanez, 46, is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and beige sweatpants.

Police say the car she was driving, a gold Infinity G35X with a partial plate 4NL, ran out of gas on an unknown highway.

She was possibly heading toward New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6302.

