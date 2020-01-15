Springfield police seek help in search for girl who may have been abducted on way home from school

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl who may have been abducted as she returned home from school on Wednesday, officials said.

A missing person alert has been issued for Charlotte Moccia, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Police believe Moccia may have been abducted as she returned home from Hampden Charter School.

She was last seen being forced into a car in the area of Princeton and Amherst streets around 1:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A blue or dark-colored Honda with dark tinted windows is believed to be involved.

Moccia is described as 4 feet, 2 inches tall, about 60 pounds, with long brown hair. She may be wearing a white jacket, khaki pants, and a dark shirt with her school logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

She may have a school-issued laptop with her.

