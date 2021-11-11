SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Springfield are urging residents and businesses to refrain from placing envelopes containing checks into U.S. Postal Service blue collection boxes in the city.

The department in a social media post Wednesday said it has received reports recently of people breaking into the boxes to steal mail and cash stolen checks. In some cases, the amount on the check was changed to a higher amount, which was then withdrawn from the victims’ bank accounts, police said.

People paying bills or sending checks through the mail should either drop them off directly at a post office, use their home mail box, or pay online, police said.

Anyone with information about the mail box thefts or anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to contact the police department’s detective bureau.

