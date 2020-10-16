SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut as smoky conditions linger throughout the city due to an active fire at Bondi’s Island Landfill.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte is asking all residents to minimize travel outside, especially for those with underlying respiratory conditions.

The Department Of Fire Services has dispatched the State Hazardous Material Response team to monitor air quality.

Window conditions are forecasted to be from the south before switching to the north and northwest this afternoon, Piemonte said.

Residents located down wind from these directions can expect smoke conditions to vary throughout the day.

No additional information has been released.

