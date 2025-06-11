CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old woman was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run involving a state trooper in Chicopee.

Naisha Rodriguez, of Springfield, is charged with driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, misleading a police investigation, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-90 West, near exit 51, the office said in a statement.

The trooper was seriously injured but in stable condition, prosecutors said. Investigators arrested Rodriguez, the suspected driver, on Wednesday at her home in Springfield.

Bail was set at $500,000, officials said. Rodriguez is due back in court in July.

