BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22.

Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of family birthdays, claimed her prize Nov. 28 at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Express Gas & Food Mart on State Street in Springfield. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

