Springtime Thanksgiving football in Massachusetts?

Postponed last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football, cheerleading and other sports are now underway as part of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Fall II” season, which runs from Feb. 22 through April 21 with no MIAA-sponsored post-season tournaments.

The postponement meant that last Thanksgiving came and went without the traditional high school football rivalry games, as state health and government officials advised people to only gather in-person over the holiday with members of their own household.

One state senator is eyeing a way to resurrect those missed games.

“Notwithstanding any general or special law to the contrary, any 2020 Thanksgiving Day high school football match that was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be moved to April 16, 2021 or the final Saturday morning of the 2021 football season,” states a bill filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio. DiZoglio’s bill (SD 2023) has not yet been referred to a committee for review.

