(WHDH) — Sprint and T-Mobile are one step closer to merging.

The multi-billion-dollar deal just got the green light from the Committee on Foreign Investment, a government panel that vets certain deals involving investors outside the United States.

T-Mobile made the announcement Monday night, adding that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense have withdrawn an earlier request to delay the deal.

If the merger does happen, there will only be three wireless providers in the U.S.

