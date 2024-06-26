BOSTON (WHDH) - The Squealing Pig on Smith Street in Roxbury went up in flames early Wednesday.

The Boston Fire Department said they arrived on scene around midnight and immediately called a second alarm.

The fire was knocked down, but it left behind severe damage. The inside of the restaurant was charred by the flames.

Heat from the fire was so intense that cars parked across the street were melted, as was the globe on top of a nearby light pole.

This is the second restaurant to catch fire in as many days, following a fire at the Jacob Wirth building on Tuesday.

