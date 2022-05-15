HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A squid-fishing vessel that nearly sank after taking on water Saturday evening was rescued with the assistant of fire rescue officials, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

According to Hyannis fire officials, the vessel began to take on water shortly before 11 p.m, the damp, drizzling weather assisting in collecting a pool of water on the boat’s floor.

Fire rescue officials were able to meet the squidding boat about a half-mile away from the dock in Lewis Bay. The vessel had taken on a “significant” amount of water and started to sink as the rescue crew and squidders approached the boat ramp, an official said. The boat was towed out before it became irrecoverable.

