LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — With an influx of packages being sent to homes in time for the holidays, people have to be wary of “porch pirates.”

A surveillance camera caught one unusual thief red-handed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A squirrel ran up to an apartment building and snagged one of the packages from the front porch.

Someone saw what the furry bandit did and returned the package to its owner.

The man who lives in the apartment says he often finds his packages in nearby bushes, so this many not be the first time the squirrel has tried to steal a package.

