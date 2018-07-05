BOSTON (WHDH) - A surprise guest joined Boston Pops headliner Rachel Patten during her Fireworks Spectacular performance.

A squirrel took center stage as the Newton native sung “Stand By You.”

The rodent could be seen scampering behind Patten, who was oblivious to the action behind her.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart noticed the squirrel and shooed it off the stage.

