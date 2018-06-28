BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A squirrel in Burlington is breathing a little easier after being rescued from a dumpster drain.

The squirrel trying to wriggle free for over 20 hours was left tired and with raw skin as his head poked out of the drain.

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston delicately freed him and he is now being treated for injuries.

If you find an animal in distress, the ARL says to call them instead of trying to rescue the animal yourself.

