ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A squirrel’s nest may have caused a car to burst into flames in Acton on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to the car fire on Carriage Drive worked quickly to put out the blaze.

An early investigation indicated that a squirrel’s nest may have been inside the vehicle.

No additional information has been released.

Acton Fire Department putting out a car fire on Carriage Drive this morning. Early investigation indicates it was possibly a squirrel's nest. #ActonMA pic.twitter.com/YK37Tpsd5p — Town of Acton, Mass. Police (@ActonMAPolice) December 23, 2019

