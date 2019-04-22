Police and forensic officials inspect a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred people were killed and hundreds more hospitalized from injuries in near simultaneous blasts that rocked three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a security official told The Associated Press, in the biggest violence in the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — At least 290 people were killed in a series of nine bombings of churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan authorities say 39 foreign tourists died in the attacks. A look at some of the countries whose citizens were among the victims:

SRI LANKA: The vast majority of the victims were believed to be Sri Lankan citizens, many of them members of the island nation’s Christian minority.

UK: Sri Lanka’s top diplomat in Britain says authorities know of eight British nationals killed in the bombings.

INDIA: Indian officials say five Indians died in the attacks.

DENMARK: Danish media say three of the four children of Danish business tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the attacks.

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s prime minister says two Australian citizens were killed.

CHINA: Chinese state media say two of the country’s citizens died in the blasts.

OTHERS: The United States, Japan and Portugal have also confirmed their nationals were among the dead.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)