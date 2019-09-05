St. Anselm hockey team signs youngest teammate, 8-year-old battling serious illness

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The St. Anselm hockey team made a special addition to the roster Thursday by signing 8-year-old Jackson Levine.

Levine signed his national letter of intent to join the Hawks on the ice for the upcoming season. He and the team were connected through the Boston-based program Team Impact, an organization that matches kids battling serious or chronic illnesses with college teams.

The organization looks to build life-long and life-changing bonds between the kids and the teams.

“These guys right here, they’re more than just guys. They’re more than just your teammates. They are your brothers,” one of the student-athletes told Jackson.

The 8-year-old’s mom said he met the team over the summer and has not been able to stop talking about them since.

“It’s really a great opportunity for Jackson to get out there and to experience hockey and have some role models to look up to and you know, really give him some confidence,” Amber Levine said.

Now, as part of the team, Jackson has his own locker, jersey and Hawks gear to sport throughout the season.

Like any other teammate, he has some rules to follow. In fact, just one — no stepping on the logo.

St. Anselm’s athletic teams have been taking part in the Team Impact program since 2011.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)