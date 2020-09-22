St. Anthony Shrine begins $1.2M renovation project on women’s homeless clinic

BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Anthony Shrine in Boston has launched a $1.2 million renovation project on its women’s homeless clinic.

Friars at the downtown church put on hardhats to begin work that includes the installation of a shower, private waiting area, and wellness rooms, among other additions.

St. Anthony Shrine is also looking to hire an all-female staff for the clinic.

Officials say St. Anthony Shrine is the only place in the city for homeless women to get safe medical treatment.

“Many of the women we’re serving have substance abuse disorder…As well as complicated medical or mental health issues,” said Mary Ann Ponti, director of outreach at St. Anthony Shrine. “We are unique in that there is not another place like this in the area.”

The project is expected to be finished in November.

