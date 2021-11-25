BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Francis House in Boston hosted their annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon on Thursday, feeding hundreds of guests.

Volunteers were busy making the turkey and all the holiday fixings for those facing homelessness and poverty.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy dropped off pies alongside his family and thanked the volunteers for giving their time to help others.

The D’Amico family says they enjoy volunteering every Thanksgiving.

“To give back and be grateful for everything that we have as a family, we just want to do that for others,” Ciara D’Amico said.

The meals are served restaurant-style from China plates.

Karen LaFrazia, CEO and president of St. Francis House, says this tradition helps bring people together.

“To be able to sit down and have some fellowship with their friends and to be served and be honored in that way so they can feel the blessings of the day the same way that all of us are going to when were surround day our family and friends,” she said.

A total of 350 meals were served at St. Francis House on Thanksgiving.

