St. John’s places Brother on leave following child sex abuse allegation

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers placed a Brother on administrative leave after becoming aware of a sex abuse allegation.

Brother Robert Flaherty allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in the mid-1980s, prior to his time at St. John’s, a spokeswoman for the prep school said. She added that the accusation does not involve anyone connected to the school.

St. John’s learned of the alleged abuse from the Xaverian Brothers Saturday after it was reported to Baltimore police.

Along with being placed on indefinite leave from the school, Flaherty is also no longer on campus and has been removed from active ministry by the Xaverian Brothers, the school’s spokeswoman said.

Headmaster Dr. Edward Hardiman says administrators are committed to being transparent with the community while ensuring the safety of the students.

“We hold those in positions of trust here at the School to the highest possible standards,” he said. “Student safety is addressed and reinforced through professional development and in all of our school handbooks. In addition, our faculty and staff participate in ongoing training provided by Praesidium, an outside, international firm that works with schools on their efforts to provide safe environments for children.”

Flaherty worked at St. John’s from 1999 to 2007 and later returned in 2010.

