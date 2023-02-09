DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members came together at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Thursday to mourn the life of 12 year old Sebastian Robinson, who authorities said was killed by his father in an apparent double murder-suicide.

Officials said Robinson and his mother, Linda, were shot and killed by Robinson’s father, Andrew, who officials said then turned the gun on himself. Police were called to the family’s home around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Robinson was a sixth-grade student at St. John’s. The school community learned of his death on Thursday. Classes were canceled, and the school’s flag was later flying at half staff as dozens gathered for a prayer service to pay their respects.

During the service, a cello was set up on stage in memory of Robinson, who was a member of the St. John’s orchestra.

Speakers on Thursday described Robinson as respectful, gentile and caring. He was a bright light whose life was cut short, speakers said.

“There are no words to help us truly understand what has taken place,” St. John’s Head of School Ed Hardiman said.

“The loss of Sebastian, his mom, his dad, leaves us reeling from a sense of shock,” Hardiman continued.

Campus Minister Michael Driscoll said Robinson represented the spirit of St. John’s “with his creativity, sense of wonder and a deep desire to learn more about the world around him.”

Driscoll said Robinson wanted every task and project to be “thorough and outstanding.”

“He went the extra mile with all that he did,” Driscoll continued.

Hardiman told students on Thursday that this is a time to rely on each other and support each other. Classes on campus were canceled on Thursday and will be canceled again on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)