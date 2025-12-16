MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - St. Josephs School in Medford was closed on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after a “significant amount of students” reported having stomach bug symptoms.

According to the archdiocese, 20 percent of students were absent on Monday.

In a statement, school officials said, “Out of an abundance of caution, because we sent home a significant number of students today with stomach bug symptoms, we are cancelling EDP today and classes and EDP tomorrow to stop any spread of illness before the holidays. We will use that time to deep clean and sanitize the school.”

Classes are set to resume on Wednesday.

The cancellations come after Roberts Elementary School in Medford cancelled classes for two days last week because more than 130 students there were absent with stomach illnesses.

In that case, the Department of Health said it was likely due to a spread of suspected norovirus.

