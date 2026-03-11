MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Saint Joseph School in Medford will close at the end of the 2026 school year, the school announced in a letter to families.

In the letter, school Pastor Father Hynes wrote, “Having consulted with the Catholic Schools Office for the Archdiocese of Boston (CSO), many factors were weighed and considered before making this decision. Enrollment has been steadily declining and today stands at 169 students in grades PreK to 8. This is down from 222 for SY21-22. Costs to educate students and maintain the building are increasing at rates that simply cannot be passed on to families.”

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Boston said, “We simply cannot pass the growing costs of keeping the school open to families. The parish is not in a position to take on such expense and debt. Our primary objective is to finish the school year strong while giving our students an engaged and focused faith-based education.”

Saint Joseph School opened in 1929.

