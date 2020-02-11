(WHDH) — The public can help bring a smile to the faces of young patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by sending them a virtual Valentine’s Day card.

The digital cards featured on the hospital’s website are all designed by patients.

People can pick a design, select a pre-written message or create their own, and then send it to a child at St. Jude.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital works to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)