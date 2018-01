ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WHDH) – The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a new addition!

A male black and white colobus monkey was born on Dec. 29 at the zoo.

The monkey has not been named yet. The baby was born to the zoo’s dominant female of the colobus monkey family, 18-year-old Cecelia.

The zoo released a video of the baby monkey on Tuesday. Watch the video below:

