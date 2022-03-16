We had a beautiful afternoon today but unfortunately that will be changing for your St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures will still be mild, near 60° for most, but it’ll come with clouds and a few showers.

It’s not a total washout as the showers we do see are scattered and overall light in nature. The morning looks cloudy but dry with the scattered showers arriving in the afternoon and lasting through the evening.

So this is just a run-of-the-mill St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve had temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day as cold as 10°, as warm as 70°. The wettest saw 1.58″ of rain and yes, we’ve even seen snow on St. Patrick’s Day. In 1993 Boston received over 3″.

The line graph you see are average March temperatures over the last 50 years — not specific to St. Patrick’s Day. While climate change often times brings a warming trend, spring in New England isn’t warming at all. In fact the average March temperature hasn’t moved in Boston over the past 50 years.