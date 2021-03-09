St. Patrick’s Day breakfast to return in virtual format

Six days before the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center was due to play host for another year in 2020 to an Irish breakfast and questionable political humor, the annual tradition, along with Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, was canceled. Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency in response to COVID-19 less than 24 hours later.

A long year has gone by since and South Boston Sen. Nick Collins announced Tuesday that in 2021 he’s bringing the breakfast back, only this iteration will be virtual.

Collins said the remote breakfast being planned for Sunday, March 21 will be broadcast on NESN and WROL Irish radio to support COVID relief efforts.

It will feature Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Reps. Stephen Lynch and Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Attorney General Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka, among others.

Collins will host the event for the second time since taking over for former Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry, and he has partnered with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

A list of participating restaurants will be released in the coming days for viewers to order out.

“While the event this year will be a bit different, we are excited to bring back this great Boston celebration, support community relief efforts and enjoy the cultural traditions of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” Collins said. “As we emerge from this pandemic, it’s important we remember the importance of community.”

