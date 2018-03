BOSTON (WHDH) - A St. Patrick’s Day celebration was held for patients at the Franciscan Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

The event included a performance by the Boston Police Gaelic Band, featuring bagpipes and drums.

The performers played traditional music to get everyone in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day.

