BOSTON (WHDH) – People packed into Boston pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in two years.

The Black Rose on State Street opened at 8 a.m. and quickly had the Guinness flowing for patrons all throughout the day and night.

“For Guinness this year, it’s all about reunions,” Guinness Brewery Ambassador Michael Reardon said. “It’s all about getting back to the pub, raising pints with friends and family, and just kicking off this celebration and starting it up once again.”

The Dropkick Murphys continued a tradition they started during the pandemic — live-streaming a concert online. The band simultaneously performed for a live audience at the House of Blues.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is making a return to South Boston Sunday after being canceled two years in a row due to the coronavirus.

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty said, “We’re going to anticipate close to a million people” at the parade.

The city is urging everybody to celebrate safely and responsibly.

