St. Pius in Lynn gears up for in-person learning this fall

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite concerns about high risk communities amid the pandemic, one Lynn school is ready for in-person learning in the fall.

St. Pius V is scheduled to reopen to students on September 8 with full in-person classes.

“We realized that we could spread our kids out pretty well with the space that we had,” Paul Maestranzi, the school’s principal, said.

In April, administrators let parents and families know that in-person learning in the fall could still be a possibility for the school.

Although Lynn has been listed as one of the top coronavirus hotspots in the state, educators say they feel that they are ready and are going to have a successful reopening.

Maestranzi reassures parents that he will be watching for any spikes in cases and will be listening to what the local board of health is saying.

“We’re going to be really careful with our families and really keep that education piece going. If you’ve been at a big party somewhere and there were no masks we really need you to go virtual until we know that it’s safe for you to be here with us,” he said.

The school said a remote learning option remains on the table for students and families that don’t feel comfortable with in-person learning.

