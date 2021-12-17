WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - St. Vincent Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association on Friday announced they have reached a tentative deal paving the way for an end to the second-longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.

On Friday, the 285th day of the strike, 700 nurses from St. Vincent Hospital reached an agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that guarantees nurses the right to return to their original positions, with the same hours and shifts they worked prior to the strike, according to an official statement released by MNA.

This agreement comes after two weeks of discussions with federal mediators and was settled during an in-person session mediated by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Friday, according to MNA officials.

The 9-month long strike was the second-longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, with 285 days of picketing, community rallies, and marches.

Specific details of the agreement are being withheld until the tentative agreement can be shared with the rank and file members and a ratification vote is held, according to the MNA.

