St. Vincent Hospital nurses say no deal to Tenet Healthcare

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester say there is still no deal to stop their strike.

About 800 nurses went on strike on March 8 for a new contract that they believe must include needed staffing improvements to ensure safer care for all patients at the facility, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

They say Tenet Healthcare failed to address their calls for safer staffing standards during negotiations Monday.

Tenet has offered to review staffing levels, but would not commit to changes after the review.

