WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester wrapped up voting on a contract Monday night after a nearly 300 day strike.

The nurses ratified the agreement between the association and Tenet Healthcare and brought an end to the historic strike.

Over the course of 10 months, the two sides came together more than 43 times to negotiate before they could finally come together during two weeks of discussion with federal mediators.

The issue was settled during an in-person session that was mediated by US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Those agreements include staffing improvements, workplace safety, wages and benefits.

“It’s amazing it was amazing,” said St. Vincent nurse Marybeth Creem. “We stayed together for 10 months supporting each other. It was really amazing. I can’t believe the camaraderie that happened on that picket line.”

Happening Now: MNA has officially voted to ratify an agreement between Saint Vincent hospital nurses and tenant healthcare. This marks the end to the longest nurses strike in state history. @7News pic.twitter.com/XiJ9sjiSxm — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) January 4, 2022

