FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement on the Cape are investigating a stabbing in Falmouth that left a man dead Thursday evening.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened on Davisville Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., where authorities believe some kind of altercation occurred on the street, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Officials said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The man had been stabbed multiple times during the attack, according to police, with a number of “defensive wounds” on the victim.

Officers could be seen canvassing a house throughout the evening, putting up large amounts of crime scene tape around the area.

Police later cleared the scene around 11 p.m., but told 7NEWS they are looking into multiple people who may have been involved in the stabbing.

Authorities said no arrests have been made yet.

