BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing or any possible arrests.

