BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Boston on Sunday afternoon that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 71 Summer St. around 3:30 p.m. found a victim who was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

